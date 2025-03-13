Sanwo-Olu to unveil Lagos first syringe factory in Amuwo Odofin

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to unveil the state’s first indigenous syringe manufacturing factory in Amuwo Odofin on Thursday (today), March 13, 2025.

The O-Care Disposable Syringe factory can produce millions of syringes every year, meeting local demand and contributing to exports.

Transgreen Nigeria Limited, the promoters of the project, says the vision is to become a world-class manufacturer of medical consumables by 2032, with a mission to elevate healthcare everywhere by providing quality medical products that meet international standards.

The unveiling, which will take place at Transgreen Nigeria Limited’s O’Care factory in Amuwo Odofin, will have in attendance representative of the Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammed Ali Pate, and National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Dr. Abdu Mukhtar.

Also expected to grace the unveiling is the representative of the Head of Mission, United Nations Children’s Fund, Edgard Seikaly; Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi; His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu Ezeoranyelu 1 of Ojoto; Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Moji Adeyeye; and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chiemezie Anyakaora.

Others are the Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim; Vice Chairman of Fanfa Oil, Apostle Folorunso Alakija; Representative of the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otumba Francis Meshoye; Vice President of MAN South West, Prince Oba Okojie; and President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and Country Director of PharmAccess, Ndili Njide.

This milestone marks the state’s first-ever disposable syringe factory, equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology to produce high-quality, sterile syringes that meet international standards.

Though a private sector-driven project by Lagos State-based entrepreneur, Cyprian Orakpo, who runs Transgreen Nigeria Limited, a source in the Lagos State Government House said that “Governor Sanwo-Olu is particularly enthralled by the innovation because it’s a thing of pride for the state, hence, his resolve to personally commission the project”.

The source said the governor believes that this project represents a critical step towards achieving Lagos State’s vision of becoming a leading hub for industrial innovation and excellence.

