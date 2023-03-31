ICPC arraigns two contractors for forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the General Manager, AGB Limited, Friday Adodo and a businessman, owner of FMateck Limited, Abdulrasheed Yusuf, for allegedly forging contract documents.

The two defendants were supposed o have been arraigned on 24th March, 2023, before Justice Abdul Dogo of Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, on a three-count charge bothering on forging contract documents to bid for a contract at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA) Makurdi, Benue State, contrary to section 97 of the Penal Code and Section 58(1) of the Procurement Act, 2007.

The earlier arraignment did not take place due to the absence of the second defendant, Friday Adogo, which stalled the arraignment, leading the judge, Justice A. Dogo to issue a bench warrant for his arrest for violating court proceedings. The matter was therefore adjourned to 28th March 2023.

On resumed hearing Tuesday 28th March, the defendants, Yusuf and Adodo, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, and were granted bail by the trial judge on stringent conditions.

However, he ordered that they should be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service until they meet the bail conditions so that they will not jump bail.

The case was adjourned to 20th June 2023 for hearing.