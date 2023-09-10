I dedicate my tribunal victory to God, says Abba Moro

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District in the Senate, Comrade Patrick Abba Moro, has dedicated his victory at the tribunal to God and members of his constituency, who gave him a second mandate in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election to remain their representative in the Red Chamber.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, on Sunday, reportedly dismissed the petition filed by Comrade Daniel Onje, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Benue South in the 2023 general election, challenging the triumph of Senator Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Ory Zik-Ikeoeha, who delivered the ruling of the tribunal made up of three justices, was reported to have declared that the petitioner had failed to prove allegations of irregularities contained in his prayers.

According to Justice Zik-Ikeoeha, the APC candidate equally could not prove allegations of non-qualification of Moro who is serving his second term in office as Benue South Senator to vie for the senatorial seat, maintaining that the senator had won by majority of the valid votes cast at the polls.

In his reaction to the verdict of the tribunal, Moro said: “I dedicate my victory at the election tribunal to God and the good people of Benue South Senatorial District.

“Today’s judgement has reaffirmed the mandate freely given to me by my constituents and further spurred me to keep working very hard for them and Nigerians at large, and this I will continue to do with all the strength in me.

“I call on my opponent and all aggrieved parties to put the election behind them and come to join hands with me so that we collectively build the Benue South of our dreams.

“To me, it’s no victor, no vanquished; we are all winners.”

Moro, a grassroots politician, is widely viewed as a performing senator, who has worked diligently to justify the mandate given to him by the people of Benue South Senatorial District by delivering to their doorsteps the dividends of democracy since he was first elected in 2019.