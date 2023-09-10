It has become imperative for corporate organizations to strictly adhere to business rules and ethical standards to develop and enhance growth in the business environment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Background Check International, BCI Kola Olugbodi said lack of integrity has been the bane of the corporate sector in Nigeria.

Olugbodi spoke at the business forum of Pan African News Magazine and Awards ceremony in Lagos.

He enjoined professionals in the organized business sector to strongly focus on integrity to instil public confidence and attract investment.

The Board of Trustees of Pan African International Magazine with offices in Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana, conferred the award of the most reliable background screening company on Background Check International Limited, BCI at the event.

In a statement from the organizers and signed by David Anyia on behalf of the Chairman, and Board of Trustees, Background Check International was selected and screened based on its professional edge and high sense of integrity in the discharge of professional services.

The global parameters are clear and the outcome showed BCI has carved a strong niche as a virile and vibrant professional services organization, it added.

While responding to the award conferment,Olugbodi says, “for almost 20 years, the company has remained committed to fostering a culture of world-class professionalism”.

Olugbodi stated that BCI remains the pacesetter in providing integrity-conscious professional services for its clientele.

According to him, BCI has the sole mission to restore integrity, and moral rectitude while checkmating fraud and deceit in business and daily living.

He asserted further that BCI strives to be Africa’s foremost and leading background screening and due diligence service provider. The company has remained focused through active collaboration with other stakeholders to eliminate fraud in every facet of human endeavour.