Venite University appoints Prof Aina Governing Council Chairman 

Venite University, Iloro-Ekiti, has appointed Professor Olabisi Idowu Aina, FSSAN, as the Chairman of Governing Council, effective September 5, 2023. Professor Aina is a distinguished Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies, Fellow of the Social Science Academy of Nigeria and former President of Nigeria Anthropological and Sociology Association Practitioners. She holds BSc/MPhil/PhD degrees in Sociology/Anthropology from the Obafemi Awolowo University, and a Certificate in Gender Policy and Planning from the University College London. Professor Aina has built an impeccable reputation as an outstanding scholar and administrator in her career in academia spanning over three decades.

Prof Aina started her academic career at the Obafemi Awolowo University as an Assistant Lecturer in 1987 and rose to the position of a Professor in October in 2000. Her academic career is enriched with several honours and awards, including: Ford Foundation Scholarship Award for Postgraduate Studies, CODESRIA Ph.D. Thesis Writing Award, CIDA Fellowship Award in Women’s Studies at Mount Saint Vincent University and the University of Dalhousie, both in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1990 – 1991, Fellowship award under the OAU-Wisconsin Linkage Program in African-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside, Kenosha, Wisconsin (USA); British Chevening Scholarship for a Certificate Course in Gender Policy and Planning, Development Planning Unit, University College London, England in 1996 among others.

Professor Aina brings a wealth of administrative and academic experience to her new position as Chairman of Council, having served the university system in Nigeria and elsewhere in various capacities. At the Obafemi Awolowo University, she served in various leadership and academic positions, including: a 5-year term as Head, Department of Sociology/Anthropology; Director, Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies (2004 – 2006); and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, 2011 to 2013. Also, she served in other Nigerian Universities in various capacities including as: Ag. Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University in 2009; the Foundation Director, Centre for Gender and Development Studies, Ekiti State University, 2014 – 2015; and the Pioneer Director, Centre for Gender, Humanitarian and Development Studies, at the Redeemer’s University (2019 – 2022). At the national level, Professor Aina recorded landmark achievements for her commitment to transformative national development through her contributions to the development of national, state and institutional Gender and Social Inclusion Policies and Programs. Currently she is a member of the Board of Trustee of Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence against Women (LACVAW), and a member of the National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee of TETFUND. Professor Aina continues to work closely with CSOs, Governments, and Development Partners in reshaping gender and social development agenda in Nigeria and within the Africa Region. Her scholarly researches, with over 150 publications in learned journals, books and technical reports have been translated into guiding frames for development practice, in the fields of education, institutional governance, social development, peacebuilding and humanitarian studies. As Chairman of Council, Professor Aina will leverage on her vast academic and administrative experience in guiding the university’s strategic direction towards excellence in education, research, and community engagements, and enhance the overall academic experience for our students.

Venite University is thrilled to welcome Professor Aina as the Chairman of Venite University Governing Council, while we remain confident that her leadership will help Venite University emerge as a promising institution of higher learning dedicated to academic excellence, research, and community engagement and a University committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and scholars with renewed value for positive impact on the society.