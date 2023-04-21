High cost of living, a global crisis not peculiar to Nigeria – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the rising cost of living is not only peculiar to Nigeria alone but a global phenomenon.

The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari spoke during an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Shehu said: “The cost of living crisis is a global phenomenon.

“Nigerians need to just look beyond our shores and see how national economies are going into liquidation.

“See what is happening to Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and even Europe.

“There is a global crisis that has afflicted the entire (world) globally.

“When COVID came, all countries of the world recessed in their economies, except perhaps China.

“This has continued to be compounded by the crisis in the supply systems warranted by the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia and all of that.

“Everyone is managing a bad situation and Nigeria is not doing badly in doing this.”

On how President Buhari has been handling the security situation in the country, Shehu said: he has performed creditably.

—