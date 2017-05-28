Heritage Bank reiterates commitment to empower Youth Corp members

In line with its culture as a timeless wealth partners, Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment to support National Youth Service Corp members and young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as a start-up or prospective business owners.

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, disclosed this at the weekend during the Leadership Development Programme for Corps member organised by Guardians of the Nation International nationwide.

The bank is currently in partnership with GOTNI, a capacity building organisation, to present leadership programmes in all the NYSC Orientation camps in the 36 States.

According to the MD in a message to the Corps members, the partnership is a demonstration of Heritage Bank’s commitment to using financial inclusion to boost entrepreneurship development, which is critical to our mission to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

Sekibo explained that Heritage Bank’s various entrepreneur schemes in the support for business had always focused on dependable job-creating sectors, such as agricultural value chain (fish farming, poultry, snail farming), cottage industry, mining and solid minerals, creative industry (tourism, arts and crafts), and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Sekibo restated that the aim of Heritage Bank being in the forefront of youth empowerment is to emancipate the latent entrepreneurial spirit in the teeming youths.



“In recent times, we have worked with NYSC and the Central Bank of Nigeria to support youth Corp members and young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as a start-up or prospective business owners.

"As a timeless wealth partner, we are here today to support you in your endeavours and empower and hold you, hand-in-hand, thereby providing timely quality business support services for promising and better future after your service year."

The bank MD commended the Corp members for their willingness to obey the clarion call to serve their nation, whilst urging them to serve and put the Nation first in all, with service and humility, in order to make Nigeria great again.

Meanwhile, Sekibo reiterated that the bank had continued to make efforts to lead the recovery of the Nigerian economy through championing several empowerment schemes like Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Centre for Values in Leadership on Young Entrepreneurship Business Training Programme, Young Entrepreneurs and Students Grant and Nigerian Youth Professional Forum amongst others.

