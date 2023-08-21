HEDA urges transparent implementation of N5b palliatives to states

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Center) has called for transparency and accountability in the distribution and utilisation of the five billion Naira palliatives doled out to states by the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the federal government had on Aug. 17 announced that it would be giving out five billion naira to each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

Suraju said that the decision to remove petrol subsidy had made it necessary for comprehensive and well-defined plans to channel resources for the betterment of the citizenry.

According to him, HEDA firmly believes that a clear road-map outlining how these funds will be disbursed and monitored is essential to prevent any misuse or mismanagement, diversion or corruption as experienced with previous similar measures like SURE-P among others.

The chairman urged all state governments to put forth detailed implementation strategies that demonstrate their commitment to the responsible allocation of resources.

HEDA also urged President Bola Tinubu to take proactive measures toward ensuring the effectiveness and transparency of the financial support initiative from the administrators of the fund.

“Transparent budgeting and regular updates on the utilisation of the funds will foster public trust but also provide a mechanism for citizens to actively participate in overseeing the progress of projects aimed at easing the impact of the subsidy removal.”

ALSO READ:

“We propose the involvement of institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to serve as a monitoring and evaluation team for the execution of these projects.”

“We charge all stakeholders, community associations, professional groups, religious institutions and artisan/labour unions to actively engage the process and demand transparent and accountable administration of the funds.

“This approach will undoubtedly enhance accountability, curb corruption, and enhance the overall impact of the support initiative.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including government agencies, Civil Society Organisations, and the general public, to collectively ensure that the allocated funds are utilised judiciously and in alignment with the intended goals.