BBNaija: Lagos speaks on Awolowo’s comment on training sons for sex with girls

The Lagos State Government has reacted to a statement by Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, over training his sons to have sex with ladies.

The Lagos State Government reacted through the Office of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency on Sunday.

In a statement on its Twitter page, now known as X, the DSVA tweeted: “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced.

“Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behavior to persist.

Also Read:

“It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

“We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence.

“Call our 24/7 Toll Free Line at – 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support.

“Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence.”