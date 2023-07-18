Guard jailed one month  for being in possession of fake N500 notes

828 828

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday, sentenced a 31-year old security guard, Uduigwomen Precious to one month imprisonment for being in possession of 17 fake pieces of N500 notes.

The police charged Precious, who resides in Chukuku village, Kuje FCT with possession of counterfeit currency.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, convicted and sentenced Precious to one month imprisonment without an option of fine.

READ ALSO:

· Anambra: Police arrest 11 suspects for rape, defilement in one week

· Commission vows to address failure in Mathematics, English exams

· Medical doctor docked for alleged land scam

Abdulkarim ordered the convict to pay a fine of N10,000 or in default should serve another jail term of two months.

He said that the sentence would run consecutively.

“The convict is a first time offender, has shown remorse for his act and has no previous criminal records,” he said.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crime in future and ordered that any one not satisfied with the judgement should apply to FCT High Court within 30 days of the judgement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Malam Abdullahi Tanko told the court that a team from the Nigeria Army attached to 176 Guards Battalion in Gwagwalada arrested the convict on July 10.

Tanko said that the convict was caught with 17 pieces of N500 note suspected to be counterfeit for printing and some coloured inks.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 319 of the Penal Code.