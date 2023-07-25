Gov. Obaseki appoints travel journalist new Press Secretary 

828 828

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki has appointed Andrew Okungbowa, a travel journalist, as his new Chief Press Secretary.

This is contained in a statement issued in Lagos Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

According to the SSG, Okungbowa’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Okungbowa, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Benin, also holds a Masters Degree in English from the University of Lagos, UNILAG .

He was a former President of the Association Travel and Tourism writers of Nigeria (ANJET) and weekend editor with the Daily Telegraph newspapers in Lagos.

A well travelled Okungbowa was, at a point in his career, a staff of the Guardian Newspapers.

He had helped in stabilising the Association of Tour Operators of Nigeria (NATOP) as its Executive Secretary.Before his appointment, Okungbowa was Special Adviser, Inter-government Relations to the President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereweum Onung.