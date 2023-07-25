Gov. Obaseki appoints travel journalist new Press Secretary 

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki has appointed Andrew Okungbowa, a travel journalist, as his new Chief Press Secretary.
This is contained in a statement issued in Lagos Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.
According to the SSG, Okungbowa’s appointment takes immediate effect.
Okungbowa, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Benin, also holds a Masters Degree in English from the University of Lagos, UNILAG .
ALSO READ:
- Lagos will partner with Customs for ports turnaround, says Sanwo-Olu
- Apapa asks court to compel I-G to evict Abure from LP National Secretariat
- Senate boils over Oshiomhole’s looting allegation against Senators
- Tinubu will submit ministerial list to Senate in 48 hours – Senate Leader
- Governors fight their predecessors immediately they resume Office, Akpabio laments
He was a former President of the Association Travel and Tourism writers of Nigeria (ANJET) and weekend editor with the Daily Telegraph newspapers in Lagos.
A well travelled Okungbowa was, at a point in his career, a staff of the Guardian Newspapers.
He had helped in stabilising the Association of Tour Operators of Nigeria (NATOP) as its Executive Secretary.Before his appointment, Okungbowa was Special Adviser, Inter-government Relations to the President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereweum Onung.