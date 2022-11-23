How VerveLife brought Lagos to a standstill

Africa has never recorded a fitness party so thrilling!

As the day dawned on Saturday, November 5, 2022, there was a palpable buzz in the cool Lagos air as thousands of fitness enthusiasts trooped to the Oniru beachfront, specifically the Landmark Event Centre, venue of the VerveLife 5.0 fitness party tagged Never Stop.

Introduced in 2017 by Verve, Africa’s leading payment technology and card, and member of the Interswitch Group, VerveLife has grown into a thriving platform, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond.

As the event kicked off at 8:00 am, the dance queen, Kaffy, opened the event with an electrifying performance in celebration of Interswitch Group’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

For several hours after, Africa’s premium band, Alternate Sound thrilled the crowd as attendees were engaged in upbeat dance routines and exciting workouts led by a robust lineup of fitness experts – Kemen, Ihuoma Nwigwe, Isoken Uwaifo, Enoyong, Trebla, Kenyan fitness instructor Alvin Lee, and South African fitness royalty, Queen Fitnass.

In line with the VerveLife 5.0 theme, ‘Never Stop’, there was even more fun to come as other musical acts came on stage to thrill the audience. First was Crayon who doled out his hit songs one after the other. Just as the audience thought they had had just enough for one day, Niniola hit the stage and the hall went beserk again, dancing to several of her hit tunes.

At this point, the event was best described as an inexhaustible bar of fun, entertainment and good sweat.

The VeveLife 5.0 experience included a series of build-up events spanning over 12 weeks across eight Nigerian cities and Nairobi, Kenya and culminating in the Lagos grand finale. Beyond the invigorating fitness routines, games and fun, the overwhelming crowd gave proof to the growing impact the VerveLife Fitness events have been making over the years.

Verve is the leading indigenous payment technology and card brand in Africa, offering simple and cutting-edge payment solutions. Through the VerveLife fitness events, the brand continues to serve as a platform that encourages Africans to maintain a healthy lifestyle through enjoyable and stimulating activities.

This year’s VerveLife fitness event has lived up to its promise of keeping Verve cardholders and Africans fit and steering them on the path of healthy living while fostering a community of fitness enthusiasts.

Following the resounding success of VerveLife 5.0, one cannot but wonder what to expect from VerveLife 6.0!





