George dismisses claims of PDP collapse in Lagos

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has likened the party’s structure in Lagos and Nigeria to the root of an Iroko or Lebanon oak tree.

He stated this on Monday while addressing journalists after a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, denying claims that the party structure had collapsed.

Some Lagos PDP chieftains, including the 2023 governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), and spokesman, Hakeem Amode, recently defected to the All Progressives Congress.

They claimed that the PDP’s structure had been collapsed into the ruling party in Lagos State and at the federal level.

George described their statement as “nonsensical” and rejected the claim.

He stated that all organisations face challenging moments, but PDP would endure because its root is very deep and firmly established across the nation.

“I want to assure our leaders that the Iroko political party is very much alive,” George said.

George criticised the defectors, describing them as mere caricatures.

“Who are these people in PDP?,” he asked rhetorically, questioning their influence and relevance.

He regretted that a respected PDP elder endorsed Jandor in 2023, leading to him receiving the party’s flag.

He now considers that endorsement unfortunate.

“It is absolutely nonsensical to say the PDP structure in Lagos State has collapsed into APC,” George insisted.

He said the party’s current internal crisis is solvable, adding: “This party is an Iroko tree, like an oak in Lebanon.

“No matter the wind or storm, the Iroko will stand because of its deep roots.

“That is why we’ve survived till today.”

George said the PDP is assessing its self-inflicted mistakes and has learnt valuable lessons from the 2023 election experience.

“These people believe we’ve collapsed, but it’s a lie,” he reiterated, dismissing the defectors’ claims as deliberate misinformation.

He said the PDP would no longer tolerate the imposition of candidates in future elections, as occurred during the last poll cycle.

He said: “We are determined that anyone contesting must go through the people.

“From now on, no more ‘Baba says’ imposition.”

On the emergency rule in Rivers State, George urged President Bola Tinubu to reinstate suspended Governor Sim Fubara and respect the people’s democratic mandate.

He warned that the President’s actions must not threaten the foundations of Nigeria’s hard-won democracy, especially in politically tense states like Rivers.

He criticised Tinubu’s formal request to the National Assembly seeking approval of key appointments in Rivers State under the emergency framework.

He noted that the President had asked for confirmation of a chairman and six members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The request also covered appointments to the Primary Healthcare Board, Civil Service Commission, and Local Government Civil Service Commission.

“This move raises serious concerns about power concentration and undermines democratic institutions,” George said, urging Tinubu to act with restraint.

Also Read

He added that Tinubu must not empower the Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), to conduct council elections or fill key posts.

George urged the President to prioritise Nigeria’s pressing issues: democracy, insecurity, hunger, joblessness, and social vices, over political control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP stakeholders at the meeting included Senator Motorola Bucknor and Chief Aduke Maina.

Others present were Dr. Niran Adeniji, Dr. Layi Ogunbambi, Dr. Amos Fawole, Captain Tunji Shelle (retd.), and Dr. Seye O’Dairo.

Also in attendance were Alhaji Ismail Abiola, Alhaji Akorode Imam, Alhaja Babs Olorunkemi, Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, and Elder John Agbaje.

Additional leaders included Chief Ahmed Alashe and members of the PDP Local Government Area Chairmen Forum.

Post Views: 4