Police crack down on thuggery in Kano, nab 51 suspects

The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested 51 suspects and recovered dangerous weapons as well as illicit drugs in an intelligence-led clearance operation targeting criminal hideouts across the Kano metropolis.

The police operation, which lasted three days from Friday to Sunday, covered areas in Kano Municipal, Dala, Gwale, and Tarauni Local Government Areas.

Areas in the LGAs combed included Kofar Mata, Zage, Kurna, Rijiyar Lemo, Dorayi, Hotoro, and Sheka Quarters.

The Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hussaini Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to rid the state of thuggery and related criminal activities.

Abdullahi said: “The command is fully determined to decisively tackle thuggery and its associated crimes.

“Fifty-one suspects were arrested, and dangerous weapons and illicit drugs were recovered.”

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, as warning against the use of weapons during traditional performances such as “Kidan Gangi”.

Also Read

He added that the brandishing of weapons on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram has also become a growing concern.

CP Bakori said: “Displaying dangerous weapons on social media platforms glamorises criminality and lures teenagers into gang-related activities.

“Anyone caught engaging in such will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

He further warned parents, guardians, and blacksmiths who were aiding or concealing the possession of weapons to desist from doing so, vowing that they would also be held accountable under the law.

He said: “The command urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour,” promising to ramp up the extant efforts to sustain peace and security in the state.

He added: “Emergency hotlines for the command are: 08032600299, 08032600300, and 08032600301.”

Post Views: 5