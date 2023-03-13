GeneralElections: ADA refutes endorsement of Uba Sani

Adara Development Association (ADA) has denied and rejected an alleged endorsement of Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, for the forthcoming Gubernatorial election.

The Association said this Monday in a press statement, jointly signed by the ADA (National), Secretary General, Barr. Luke Waziri; ADA (Kaduna Chapter), Secretary, Everest Gideon and ADA (Kaduna State Wing), Secretary, Rev. Dogara Nathan, and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

They said the Adara people under the union had resolved to pursue with vigor, commitment, honesty and brotherhood of Adara people for their collective National interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adara is the largest ethnic group in Kaduna after Hausas and Fulanis.

They are the most dominant tribe in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna South Senatorial District.

One of their sons, Dr. Sani Mazawaje, is the running mate to Suleiman Hunkuyi, Kaduna State Governorship candidate, of the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The association said that in reference to the purported release, accredited to the Chairman, Kaduna Chapter and Kaduna State Wing of ADA joint meeting of the leadership, convened and supervised by the National ADA, they came up with some resolutions arising from the meeting.

The resolutions were: “To put forward before the public domain that no such endorsement was made by part or whole of the ADA leadership of any gubernatorial candidate as purported by one online publication on 8th of March.

“We resolved to the total commitment, in brotherliness and brotherhood in character and progress of the Adara People, the affirmation of all segments of leadership of the ADA to continue to work together for the upliftment, development, peace and progress of the Adara people nationwide.

“We therefore agreed to continue to work assiduously for the common good of our people today and forever,” the statement said.