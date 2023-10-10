Gen. Gowon: I am still around and well; I am not in a hurry

Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has refuted the rumour of his death.

Gowon’s Personal Assistant, Adeyeye Ajayi, made the retired General’s position known in a terse message on Monday.

This followed the widespread fake news that Gowon, Nigeria’s youngest ruler, was dead.

Ajayi quoted Gowon as having said from London in the United Kingdom: “I am still around and well.

“I am not in a hurry.”

The Eagle Online reported on Monday that another man with Gowon as part of his name, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University in Bayelsa State, was the one who died.

He was the Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

A source close to the family of the deceased said Edoumiekumo died on Saturday night during a brief illness.