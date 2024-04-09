Funke Akindele weeps over curse: ‘May you bury your children’ + Video

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was in tears as she responded to a curse on her over the death of Adejumoke Aderounmu, a member of the cast of her television series: “Jenifa Diary.”

The Nollywood actress and lawyer in an Instagram Live on Tuesday cried over the attack by the social media user.

Akindele said she had just wished the Chairman of Amen Estate in Lagos State, where she has her home and studio, a happy birthday when the social media user responded: “May you bury your children.”

She said the comment followed an earlier one by her where she told Aderounmu’s brother, Adeola Aderounmu, that she did not know her sister was ill until she died.

She said she was even the one who asked after Aderounmu, who died at 40, at some point as Jenifa’s Diary was on break.

She said no one told her that Aderounmu, who acted Esther in Jenifa’s Diary, was ill.

In an earlier message to Adeola before the curse by the social media user, Akindele had debunked the insinuation that she abandoned Aderounmu when she was ill.

She wrote: “Hello.

“I’m sorry for your loss.

“At no time did Paschaline Alex told me Jumoke reached out.

“I was the one who recently asked Jide Awobona of her whereabouts.

“I’m deeply sorry for this loss.

“I will never turn a deaf ear to anyone in need around me.

“I give but I don’t make noise about it.

“May her soul Rest In Peace.

“Please take heart.”

Adeola had after a comment by Akindele when he announced the burial of his sister accused the popular actress of abandoning Aderounmu.

He reacted in a series of posts.

He wrote in the first one with the name: Xtra_pro_official: “Aye & camera 🧑‍🦰 to ba ri won kosa!”

In a second post, he said: “You weh dem call tire, weh you you no turn up she even sent pascal to you you still no reach out !

“Why the eye service now weh she don Kai?

“Omo!

“Shoutout to Rita Dominic & sotayo Gaga❤️.”

Adeola added a third post: “They only do good, when the good will make them feel good, they do bad in the dark and shed light on the good, so everyone can call them good good.”

In the fourth post, he simply wrote: “Terrible person.”

— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 9, 2024