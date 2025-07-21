FRSC delivers cash, phones from accident scene to victims’ relations

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit Command, on Monday, delivered N692,850 cash and phones recovered from the scene of a ghastly accident to the victim’s relatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a Mazda commercial bus, with 18 passengers from Mile 2, collided with a stationary truck at Atura axis of Mile 2, Badagry Expressway.

The accident claimed eight lives, while 13 persons were critically injured.

Presenting the items to the people, the Unit Commander, William Manga, said that the accident happened on July 6.

He said that while six passengers died on the spot, two others gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Manga said that 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The FRSC personnel exhibited professionalism in the rescue operation by taking the 13 injured victims to the General Hospital in Badagry for medical attention.

“They deposited the eight dead passengers at the hospital’s morgue,” he said.

Manga said that relatives of some of the victims had come earlier to receive N40,000, N5,000.

He attributed the crash to speed and reckless overtaking by the bus driver.

Receiving the money on behalf of four victims of the crash, Alhaji Tsoho Babangida, thanked the commander for reaching out to them after the accident.

Also, Alhaji Haruna Sanni, the Chairman, Arewa Community in Badagry, said that the victims were Mile 2 traders going to Seme to buy carrots, Irish potatoes and other fruits and vegetables.

Sanni commended the commander for reaching out to them to collect the victims’ belongings.

