Letter of Babangida’s son rejecting Tinubu’s appointment fake — Sources

A trending letter, credited to Muhammed Babangida, the son of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, as having rejected the appointment offered him by President Bola Tinubu has been described as fake by several sources.



The Eagle Online recalls President Tinubu had among other appointments he made late last week named Muhammed as the Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture.



The sources included persons close to Muhammed, the Presidency, and security agents who were part of the screening process before the release of his name.

The trending letter, which circulated on Monday, reads in full:



MUHAMMED BABANGIDA



Add: 57 Usuma St. Maitama, Abuja 904101, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.



T: +234 708 161 0033



E: mbabangida1971@gmail.com



21 July, 2025.



His Excellency



Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Aso Rock Presidential Villa



President, Federal Republic of Nigeria



Abuja, Nigeria



Your Excellency,



Re: Declining Appointment as Chairman, Bank of Agriculture



I wish to express my sincere gratitude for the honour of being considered and appointed as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture. It is a true privilege to be thought worthy of such a strategic role in advancing the nation’s agricultural and economic development.



After careful reflection and consultation, I have decided, with utmost respect, to decline the appointment. This decision was not made lightly. It stems from a convergence of personal and professional considerations which, at this time, would not allow me to serve with the level of focus and commitment the position rightly demands.



Your Excellency, I remain fully committed to the vision of a prosperous and self-sufficient Nigeria under your leadership. I continue to hold your administration in the highest regard and stand ready to support national development in other ways where my expertise may be of service.



Thank you once again for your confidence in me. I am deeply appreciative.



Yours respectfully,



Muhammed Babangida.



However, all sources checked by The Eagle Online described the letter as fake.



According to one of the sources, Muhammed was consulted and gave his approval before his name was announced in a statement by the Presidency on Saturday.



A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the appointment along those of others.



According to one of our sources, the young Babangida had also gone through security screening before the announcement of his name.



He was said to have been chosen because of his experience in handling such a portfolio in both public and private sectors.



He thus had his job description not just clearly spelt out, but with a promise from him to deliver to full capacity.



A look at his profile showed that Babangida had served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).



As a member of the Board, he was the then Chairman of the Finance and General Purpose Committee.



He also served on the Risk Management and Credit Committees.



NEXIM provides short and medium term loans to Nigerian exporters.



It also provides short-term guarantees for loans granted by Nigerian banks to exporters as well as credit insurance against political and commercial risks in the event of nonpayment by foreign buyers.



Before then, Babangida served as a member of the Board of Directors of Unity Bank Plc from 2006 to 2012.



During this time, he was a member of the Board Credit Committee, Board IT Committee, and Compensation Committee.



From 1998 to 2006, Muhammad served as a member of the Board of Directors for Intercity Bank Plc.



His served as the Chairman of the Board Credit Committee, member of the Board Establishment Committee, member of the Board IT committee, and member of the Committee of Directors for “Unity Bank” information.



During his tenure, Intercity Bank grew from a profit after tax of N33 million in 1998 to N500 million in 2003.



Furthermore, he also helped to establish a solid IT platform, leading to excellent delivery channels that were able to meet the ever-growing demands of the market.



From 2009 to 2011, Muhammad served as a member of the Board of Directors for Niger State Development Company (NSDC).



NSDC is an Investment Development Company in the business of moulding the economic future of Niger State by promoting economic development through industrial development in the state.



According to The Eagle Online sources: “Even his father gave the nod for the appointment to the President.



“He also personally gave his commitment to the President to use his experience, especially with Unity Bank Plc, which served a lot of farmers in the past, to rejuvenate the Bank of Agriculture and by extension make Nigeria self-sufficient in food.”



The Presidency also said it was yet to receive such a letter from Babangida.



A source told The Eagle Online: “In the Presidential Villa, nothing of such has been received.



“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation does not have such a letter.



“Please disregard it as one of the many fake letters to expect from the desperate opposition that has emerged ahead of the 2027 polls.



“The new appointees would soon be sworn in after the remaining due diligence are performed.”

