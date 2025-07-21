Babangida’s son disowns letter rejecting Tinubu’s appointment

Muhammed Babangida, the son of Nigeria’s former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has debunked reports that he rejected his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Earlier, a letter was circulated online by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, claiming he declined the appointment.

However, in a press statement released Monday, Muhammed officially accepted the appointment, expressing deep gratitude to President Tinubu for the trust reposed in him.

He described claims he rejected the appointment as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Tinubu administration, vowing that those behind the fake publication would be identified and held accountable.

The statement by his media office said: “We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation.”

The statement concluded with a call for Nigerians to remain discerning and to verify information from credible sources.

President Tinubu had on Saturday announced fresh appointments, which included the son of the former military president.

Post Views: 26