Flash Flood: Nigerian Youth Parliament for Water calls for action

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has called for action on the flash flood in Mokwa, Niger State from which over 160 persons have been confirmed dead.

The President of the Nigerian Youth Parliament for Water (NYPW), Kabir Atobatele, made the position of the group known in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement, issued by the Head of Communication and Innovation, Timothy Adekonojo, said: “Mokwa in Niger State was hit on Thursday, May 29, 2025, by one of the worst flash floods in recent memory. Heavy overnight rains triggered the disaster, which swiftly overwhelmed local infrastructure and has tragically claimed the lives of over 200 people.

“Rescue operations are ongoing as crews continue to search for bodies. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reported a significant displacement of residents, with more than 3,000 individuals affected. This figure includes a particularly vulnerable population: over 1,600 children under the age of 12 and approximately 380 nursing mothers.

“The immense scale of this catastrophe underscores an urgent need for robust, comprehensive strategies to prevent future similar occurrences. The Nigerian Youth Parliament for Water (NYPW) has expressed profound concern regarding the incident. In response, the NYPW is calling upon the Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and others.

“We propose the following key recommendations: Enhanced Weather Forecasting and Community Preparedness: Implement comprehensive weather forecast awareness programs, particularly in rural areas. Providing communities with timely and accurate information about potential flooding events is crucial for saving lives and enabling residents to prepare effectively.

“Stricter Regulation of Water Proximity: Enact and rigorously enforce laws governing construction and habitation near water bodies. Establishing clear penalties for non-compliance will deter illegal developments that significantly increase flood risks and undermine natural drainage systems.

“Demolition of Obstructions on Waterways: Immediately identify and demolish all structures built on waterways that obstruct natural water flow. Restoring the land’s natural drainage capacity is essential to reduce the severity and impact of future floods.

“Targeted Community Sensitization: Conduct extensive awareness campaigns aimed at residents in downstream areas. These campaigns should educate communities about the dangers of flooding and emphasize the critical importance of adhering to regulations designed to protect their safety and well-being.

“Collective Responsibility and Sustainable Solutions: The support and relief efforts provided by the federal government, various agencies, and the Governor’s wife are deeply commendable and greatly appreciated. However, it is imperative that this support extends beyond immediate relief. We must strategically channel these resources towards implementing the aforementioned recommendations. This will enable us to establish sustainable practices that effectively mitigate the impact of future floods and foster long-term community resilience.

“As we mourn the lives lost and stand in unwavering solidarity with all those affected, let us collectively commit to proactive measures. Together, we can safeguard our communities from the devastating effects of climate-related disasters and build a safer, more resilient Nigeria for generations to come.”

