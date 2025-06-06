Eid-al-Adha: MAPOLY Alumni group calls for unity

Tajudeen Balogun

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association has congratulated its Muslim members and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a celebration deeply rooted in sacrifice, obedience, and selflessness.

The greeting was contained in a press release signed and issued by the MAPALUM National Public Relations Officer, Ganiyu Olowu, on Friday.

The release, which was signed on behalf of the association’s National President, Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, urged alumni to reflect on the values that define this sacred season and to extend the virtues of compassion, generosity, and shared responsibility in their families, workplaces, and communities.

Soaga said: “Eid-al-Adha is a profound reminder that the strength of any community lies in our willingness to give, to serve, and to stand together in love and sacrifice.

“As proud MAPOLY alumni, let us translate the lessons of this season into positive action in our society.”

MAPALUM called on all alumni to imbibe the spirit of compassion, giving, and mutual support, especially during this festive period, encouraging members to reach out to the needy, foster goodwill, and promote unity across all chapters and regions.

The association also urged all members to celebrate peacefully, stay law-abiding, and uphold the values of empathy, humility, and purpose-driven leadership that have long been associated with the MAPOLY identity.

“Let this season ignite in us a renewed commitment to nation-building, service, and meaningful alumni engagement,” the statement added.

MAPALUM restated that it remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen alumni networks, support alma mater development, and serve as a beacon of social impact through its global community of professionals.

