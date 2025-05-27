Five Nigerians detained for alleged theft in Libya 

Authorities in Sabha, Libya have arrested five Nigerian nationals for allegedly stealing electrical equipment from a local farm.
The arrests of the Nigerian nationals were announced by Migrant Rescue Watch via social media on Monday, May 26, 2025.
According to the report, officers from the Al-Qahira Police Department carried out the arrests on Sunday, May 25.
The suspects have been transferred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.
The social media post stated: “#Libya 25.05.25 – Al-Qahira Police Dept. (Sabha) arrested 5 #migrants of Nigerian nationality for theft of electrical equipment from a farm. All referred to public prosecution for legal action…”