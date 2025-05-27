Two Years of Tinubu: A legacy of missed opportunities, by Audu Liberty Oseni

Nigerians were promised renewed hope, bold reforms, and decisive leadership two years ago. As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu crosses the halfway mark of his first term, we are left with a growing sense of betrayal.

The Centre for Development Communication stands with millions of Nigerians, especially the voiceless, who ask a simple but urgent question: What has this administration done with the time we gave it?

We have seen economic reforms without humanity. The removal of fuel subsidies was announced as a courageous step. But in reality, it became a crushing burden on the poor, done without foresight or protection for the vulnerable.

We have seen inflation skyrocketed, the worst in Nigerian history. The naira has collapsed. Hunger has worsened. The cost of transportation, school fees, healthcare, and even basic food items has become unbearable. Yet, no meaningful social safety net has emerged. What kind of reform ignores the people it claims to serve?

Despite the renewed hope, insecurity still holds Nigerians hostage. From Zamfara to the Southeast, and the Federal Capital itself, kidnapping, banditry, and violent extremism persist. Nigerians live in fear while promises of reform remain empty. Security is not just about budgets, it’s about political will. So far, we’ve seen more rhetoric than results.

What we have seen is governance without direction. Two years on, the Tinubu administration has yet to present a clear national development agenda. Ministries are underperforming. Projects are stalled. Civil service morale is low. The energy crisis remains unresolved. The educational sector is neglected. And youth unemployment continues to rise. This is not the leadership Nigeria deserves. The Tinubu government is deeply out of touch with reality.

It is deeply troubling that amidst economic collapse, government officials continue to prioritise luxury and political appointments over real governance.

The average Nigerian is adapting to daily hardship, while those in power remain insulated and indifferent.

Our Message: Enough Excuses. Nigeria Needs Action.

We at the Centre for Development Communication call on President Tinubu and his cabinet to:

. Present a bold, people-centred recovery plan.

. Cut wasteful governance and redirect funds to health, education, and agriculture.

. Prioritise national dialogue and inclusion—especially youth and women.

. Restore trust through transparency and measurable progress.

. Nigeria cannot afford four years of silence, suffering, and spin.

History will not remember what was promised. It will remember what was done. The first two years have been marked by inertia. The next two years must be marked by courage, compassion, and competence.

Nigeria is not asking for miracles. We are demanding basic, responsible governance.

. Oseni is the Director, Centre for Development Communication.

