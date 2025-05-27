Shimite Love: Husband speaks on how governor’s aide died

Pastor David Favour Love, the husband of Shimite Love, a Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Exports, has given more details on how his wife died.

Love, who revealed this in a lengthy press statement on Monday, also vowed to sue the stepbrother of his wife, Chief Thomas Kimashina Nwakalo Imu.

He wrote: “My marriage with my beloved wife, Shimite Love, was one of the best experiences of my life. Her death remains the most devastating reality that I’m face with since her sudden transition.

“Personally, to honour the memory of my wife, I decided I wouldn’t responded to the mudslinging and character defamation on my person by some members of my late wife’s family who were her archenemies but suddenly pretend to love her after her demise.

Chief Thomas Kimashina Nwakalo Imu who is my wife’s stepbrother is responsible for all the negative publications and character defamation of my person. His attitude towards me before and after my wife’s death reflects his deep-seated hatred for my wife and those she cherished.

“Last year my wife through her legal representative, Peter Mrapor (SAN), sued Chief Thomas Kimashina Nwakalo over their father’s properties which he confiscated for himself and deprived the other siblings from benefitting.

“Prior to this, in January 2024, this same stepbrother brought five secret cult boys to our apartment in Asaba to threaten us in an attempt to stop our marriage because he wanted her to get married to her ex, Hon. Darlington Ijeh who is his ally and whom the cult boys work for.

“My wife recognized the boys and identified them as secret cult boys working for Hon. Darlington. We petitioned the DSS Asaba and the State CID and we have everything on record with the authority. This was the reason my wife did not relate with him throughout the period we were married.

“On the weekend of my wife’s death, she developed stomach pains and discomfort on the chest like it happened the previous year. So she requested for the same pharmacist who treated her of the same symptoms the previous year to attend to her.

“The pharmacist attended to her on Saturday morning and evening, Sunday morning and evening, and on the early hours of Monday morning when the situation still persisted, I insisted that she must go to the hospital.

“When we arrived St. Luke’s Hospital, we waited for about eight minutes for the doctor in the emergency ward to attend to her, but he was engaged with another patient. By the time he came and examined her, he confirmed that she had passed on.

“Few minutes after, my wife’s stepbrother with her elder sister Agatha came and he started assaulting me in the presence of the doctor, insisting on collecting my phone and my wife’s own. He assaulted me and dragged me outside the emergency unit of the hospital building.

“Just after he mobbed me with those he came with, the police came to my rescue and took me into protective custody.Right there in the hospital, he accused me of previously married to two other people who had died and promised to sue me for murder.

“Few minutes after, the internet started buzzing that I killed my wife, courtesy of him and my wife’s ex, Hon. Darlington who had sponsored defamatory articles last year to tarnish my wife’s image. We petitioned Hon. Darlington last year to the DSS and State CID. The records are there with the authority.

“While I was under police protective custody, Chief Thomas kimashina invaded our apartment and went into the privacy of our bedroom, ransacked the house and carted away my wife’s jewelleries, our marriage certificate and other items that I cannot identify now.

“When the police confronted him over forcible entry into our apartment, he said my wife’s elder sister Agatha Amata gave him permission.

“Based on the family complaint and petition to the Commissioner of Police Delta State that I killed my wife, the police immediately instituted investigation into her death and autopsy was conducted. The family of my late wife brought the main pathologist, while I brought the observing pathologist.

“The preliminary autopsy report which pegged her demise at natural death due to enlarged and damaged organs was verbally communicated to all parties including the police authority after the post-mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police invited us through the office of the DCP on crimes on three consecutive times but they refused to show up. What we saw next online was that the family of my wife fixed a date for my wife’s burial and they addressed her by her ex-husband’s name, Bello.

“In addition to the insidious moves, they approached the Registrar of the Federal Registry Abuja to invalidate our marriage. They told her that no family member was at the wedding, but it was my wife’s immediate younger brother who signed as her witness at the registry. Pictures and videos are available.

“Every step on the way, as they fabricate lies, tarnish my reputation, called me a murderer and paint me black before the public, God has defended me and exposed their wickedness. They are the ones spending money to fight me, but God has always come through for me.

“Last week, I was somewhere outside Delta State to pray and retreat when I received a message from the OC Homicide in Asaba that the family had accused the police in Asaba of bias and approached the Force Headquarters in Abuja to petition the IGP to transfer the case to Abuja.

“As a point of note, the final toxicology result was ready last week and my observing pathologist briefed me that the full autopsy result exonerated me and the pharmacist.

When my wife died, this same stepbrother, Chief Thomas, sponsored bloggers to spread misleading information that I poisoned her. Later they changed it to domestic violence. When this didn’t hold any water, they quickly made a u-turn to say that I incarcerated her in the house and connived with the pharmacist to kill her.

“Now, in disregard for the autopsy report, they are pursuing a case of negligence in Abuja and claiming that I have absconded.

“In the published update on the death of my wife by her stepbrother yesterday, he twisted the statement of the pharmacist to manipulate public opinion. I didn’t intend to engage in litigation with my in-laws, but since this is what it is, I will be suing him for assault, felony of breaking and entry, threats, abduction of our four-year old daughter, Sheila Love, whom I love so dearly and have not seen since the day my wife passed on.

“I will be honouring the invitation of the IGP’s Monitoring Unit in Force Headquarters Abuja even though they have refused to invite me officially. I only heard about their invitation verbally from the OC Homicide Asaba.”

