Peter Obi to NAFDAC: Asking Onitsha traders to pay N700,000 at this time is simply unjust 

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reconsider its decision to impose a N700,000 charge on traders at the Onitsha Head Bridge Market in Anambra State to reopen their shops.

The former Anambra State governor in a statement shared on his official X handle on Tuesday, described the move as “unjust and insensitive.”

He also expressed deep concern over the ongoing closure of the market and the financial demands placed on affected shop owners.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“I did so with the hope that investigations would be carried out swiftly, and the market would be reopened promptly, especially to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by our current national economic challenges,” Obi stated.

He further noted that it was “deeply unfortunate” to learn that traders were being asked to pay ₦700,000 to regain access to their shops.

Obi lamented that this demand comes at a time when small businesses are already on the brink of collapse.

“Over 7 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria.

“Our MSMEs are at a ‘we can’t breathe’ stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen is instead suffocating them,” he noted.

While describing the fee as “economic sabotage,” Obi appealed to NAFDAC and relevant authorities to drop the charge and allow the shops to reopen without further delay.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain.

“Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust.

“Compassion must lie at the root of government action,” he said.

Obi emphasized that while he continues to support efforts to eliminate counterfeit drugs from the market, such actions must not come at the cost of crushing the very businesses that drive the nation’s economic engine.

He urged authorities to prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of small businesses in policy making and enforcement.

