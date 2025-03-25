First Bank inaugurates automated self-service branch in Lekki

First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Monday inaugurated its fifth Digital Xperience Centre in Lekki, Lagos State to address the growing demand for convenient and accessible banking services.

Its Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu, said the bank branch would provide access to banking services and facilities 24 hours daily.

Alebiosu said a new branch would be unveiled at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State in April, with additional nationwide branches to follow for the comfort of customers.

The bank had previously inaugurated other locations, including Adetokunbo Ademola Branch, Victoria Island, Lagos State; University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State; Wuse Branch, Abuja; and Banana Island Branch, Lagos State.

The MD said that the automated self-service branch was to ensure people have access to 24-hour banking services irrespective of the time and day of the week.

He explained the importance of digital banking and how it had transformed the banking experience for various age demographics across the nation.

He said the new centre marked another significant milestone for the bank, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation and the recognition of service excellence in the banking industry.

Alebiosu said: “Technology has indeed become the backbone of financial services.

“As the landscape continues to evolve, so must we.

“At First Bank, our commitment to pioneering innovation has consistently positioned us at the forefront of banking transformation.

“The First Bank Digital Experience Center is a testament to this, offering a unique and fully automated banking experience that aligns with global standards.”

According to Alebiosu, the Digital Experience Center is equipped with state-of-the-art features designed to provide a seamless and interactive banking experience.

Also Read

He listed some features of the centre to include humanoid robots, which are AI-powered assistants and Video banking services enabling customers to engage in live consultations.

Others are: tailor-cut recyclers designed as self-service kiosks; fast-track contactless ATMs designed with interactive smart screens for quick and secure transactions; automated account opening and card issuance, among others.

Abimbola Kunle-Ajayi, Group Head, Branch Operations and Services for Lagos and West, First Bank, demonstrated how swift and convenient the services were for customers.

Kunle-Ajayi explained how security features had been further upgraded for enhanced security and better self-service transactions at the Xperience Centre.

Speaking with journalists, a customer of the bank, Henry Ifeayinchukwu, who tried the devices, commended the 24-hour service.

Ifeayinchukwu also lauded the ease of operation of the devices at the new centre.

Post Views: 40