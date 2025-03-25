2026 WCQ: We’re focused on three points against Warriors — Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has said it is focused on getting the much needed win in their 2026 World Cup qualifying Match Day 6 encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The Captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong, stated the position of the team when he spoke with newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Super Eagles are expected to rise to nine points, if they defeat the Warriors of Zimbabwe, and be fully back into contention for the World Cup ticket after Tuesday’s encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Troost-Ekong reiterated on Monday that the three-time African champions will seek to control the game the way they did in the encounter with Rwanda in Kigali on Friday.

He told newsmen that the team would work hard to get the goals that would give them the three points and fully establish them as one of the contenders for the ticket.

He said: “We are looking forward to a win.

“The three points are important to us.

“At this stage, we cannot afford to drop any more points.

“Our aim is to take it one match at a time, collect three points here and there and hope fervently that these will be enough to get us the ticket.”

Without a win in their first four games of the series, Nigeria languished in fifth place in the six-team group C and remained in a perilous situation.

However, Friday’s robust win over Rwanda in Kigali threw them up as a proposition for the ticket to the finals.

Nigeria, with six points, moved up to fourth position, while Zimbabwe, on three, prop up the table, and will seek to increase their haul in Tuesday’s encounter.

Also Read

The Warriors’ 45-man contingent, led by the ZIFA Vice President, Kennedy Ndebele, landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo on Friday afternoon.

This was about an hour after the arrival of the Super Eagles’ contingent from Kigali.

While the Warriors trained at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday morning, the Super Eagles trained at the same venue in the evening.

The team training was observed by some members of the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee; its General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi; and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Anthony Adeboye.

Others were the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey; former NFF General Secretary, Musa Amadu; and some officials of the National Sports Commission and NFF.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that World football-governing body, FIFA, has appointed Eritrean official, Teklu Mogos Tsegay, as referee for the match.

Tsegay’s compatriots would serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official.

Ghanaian Prosper Harrison Addo will be the Commissioner while Paulin Ilboudo from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.

Leaders South Africa, on 10 points, square up to second-placed Benin Republic, on eight points, at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan in a match starting simultaneously with that of Uyo.

Lesotho, now in fifth place following their defeat by South Africa on Friday, will tackle Rwanda’s Amavubi at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium in the last match of Group C.

Post Views: 21