Adamawa: Police seek information on killers of PoS operator

The Adamawa State Police Command is seeking information that will lead to the arrest of persons who killed a Point of Sales operator, Abbas Yuguda, 35, in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area.

The spokesperson of the Command, Superintendent of Police Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in a statement on Monday in Yola.

Nguroje said the incident occurred on March 22 when the victim was attacked on his way home after work.

According to him, some group of persons, armed with offensive weapons, attacked and inflicted severe injuries on Yuguda’s head and left him lying in a pool of his blood.

“The command’s operatives immediately rushed the victim to Cottage Hospital, Mayo-Belwa, but he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Nguroje said some aggrieved residents went after one Umar, who they alleged could perpetrate the killing of Yuguda, and mobbed him, but he was rescued by the police.

He said the suspect was equally rushed to the hospital, adding that the suspect was now aiding police investigation.

Nguroje quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, as condemning the act of violence and directed a discreet investigation to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

Morris also warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands, and urged them to allow the law to always prevail.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

