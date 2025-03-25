After a shock home loss, Kwara United warn technical crew

The management of Kwara United Football Club has issued a stern warning to its technical crew after a shock home loss, urging them to sit up and ensure a strong finish to the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Officer of the team, Ayodeji Ismail, on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Ismail said that the Chairman of the club, Kumbi Titiloye, through the General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, apologised to fans and supporters for the team’s recent poor performances.

He emphasised that because the club’s management does not interfere in team selection, they expect better results moving forward.

The club expressed deep disappointment over the recent loss to Akwa United, where they fell short in spite of playing in front of their home supporters.

The team lost 0-2 to Akwa United.

Badawiy, however, said the management remained optimistic about bouncing back against Nasarawa United on Wednesday.

He said: “We sincerely apologise to our supporters for the unfortunate results.

“We have warned our technical crew to sit up and remain committed as the season nears its end.”

Kwara United also appealed to fans to continue to support the team, assuring them of improved performance in the coming games.

The club extended appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Malam Bola Magaji (Executive Chairman of the Kwara Sports Commission), and other stakeholders for their unwavering support.

The club, currently 13th on the log after 30 matches, will face Nasarawa United on Wednesday by 4pm in Ilorin.

