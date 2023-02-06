FG pledges to increase minimum wage of workers

The Secretary to the Government of the Federal, Boss Mustapha, says the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to improving the minimum wage of workers to boost productivity.

Mustapha, who was the special guest of honour at the inauguration of Hassan Sumonu’ Court, said this in Abuja Monday.

Hassan Sumonu Court, a two-storey building, was built by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and named after Sumonu, its founding president.

He said that the Buhari-led administration is concerned about improving the welfare of public service and had paid the arrears of retired Airways workers.

On the inauguration, he said that the two-storey building was a delight for the NLC and the entire workers.

”This achievements and legacies are for the Nigerian people.

”I commend the outgoing NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, for delivering the edifice that will yield additional income to the Congress,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, Wabba said the NLC built the edifice to show that the trade unions are not only known for agitation but for investment.

He commended the working committees and the National Executive Council for the efforts and collaboration to ensure that the building was completed.

NAN reports that some past and present labour leaders and government officials, including the former NLC President, Adams Ashiomohle, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Emeka Wogu, attended the inauguration.