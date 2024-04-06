Emergency agency speaks as 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits US

The New York State Emergency Management in the United States of America has warned that residents might experience aftershocks of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in the city and New Jersey on Friday.

The North American Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports the earthquake occurred at 10:23am local time.

It occurred eight miles northwest of Bridgewater, New Jersey and affected some areas in New York.

It rattled skyscrapers and buildings across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The emergency agency, in a safety alert issued, urged the public to call 911 if they were experiencing an emergency.

It said: “An earthquake occurred in New Jersey.

“The earthquake has been felt throughout New York State.

“Aftershocks may occur.

“Call 9-1-1 only if you or others are injured or have an emergency.”

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 is generally considered moderate, though it appears to be among the biggest earthquakes to ever affect New York City.

In addition to New York and New Jersey, the quake was felt in parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said the impact of the earthquake was being assessed.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul wrote on X.