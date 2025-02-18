Ekiti airport capable of opening state’s economy to the world – Senate Leader  

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has affirmed that the construction of the Ekiti Agro- Allied International Cargo Airport is a veritable project capable of opening up and selling the state’s economy to the world.

Senator Bamidele confirmed this in Ado- Ekiti on Monday while flying back to Abuja after the stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress chapter of Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

He stated that the airport will also complement other efforts of Governor Oyebanji in the drive to bring about remarkable development to the state.

The Senate Leader, who confessed that Governor Oyebanji has been able to reposition Ekiti state in a prominent point in the world map, added that the airport is one of the best in Nigeria for its cutting-edge technology, safety, and operational efficiency.

He commended former Governor Kayode Fayemi for starting the airport project and congratulated Governor Oyebanji for actualizing its completion and operationalization, adding that it speaks to the beauty of continuity.

Senator Bamidele narrated the testimony of the pilots that flew him to Ado Ekiti, who said they took the assignment with mixed feelings but had to take it because it was a compulsory call of duty only to commend the state government on the state-of-the-art facilities at the airport including the quality air traffic control, tarmac and the run way, which they described as one of the best in the aviation world.

Speaking further, Senator Bamidele also confirmed that Governor Oyebanji has assured him and the people of the state that arrangements are being made with commercial flights operators to commence commercial flights as soon as possible to enable residents of the state fly in and out of the state without the stress of boarding and landing in another state’s airport.

“I just want to give God the glory that we could fly into our own airport in Ekiti. This is history and it’s a very historical and strategic development for us. I flew in this morning to the admiration of the pilot that brought us and whose comment was very heartwarming as he said the airport runway and other facilities are favourably compared to airports in many parts of the world.

“The pilots said when they were told last night that they were coming to Ekiti airport, they said it was duty call that they could not reject, they went to bed wandering what the landing was going to be like at this airport, but landing at this airport shows that quality of air traffic control and the state of the tarmac which they had to run met the world standard as the runway is comparable to the runway of any international airport around the world. So, for me as Ekiti born statesman and the leader of the Nigeria senate, hearing that kind of comment from pilots regarding our airport made my day.

“What the Governor told me this afternoon is that this airport will be able to operate private and commercial flights at night and this means additional facilities and funding being provided to bring this airport to that standard. So far, the day flights have been wonderful and I cannot also wait for the night flights.

“By and large, this airport represents the whole essence of continuity, it was a dream conceptualized and a dream commenced under one administration and actualized under another administration of Governor Oyebanji. This means that the economy of Ekiti is being further opened up and the potential mechanized farmers of Ekiti also looking forward to the possibility of being able to also ship out their farm produce out of this place as well as all those who will invest in agro-allied economy, the Senate Leader asserted.

