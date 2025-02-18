Otu mourns passing of Edwin Clarke

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Out, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Edwin Clarke, a revered elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information.

In a press release on Tuesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Governor Otu conveyed his shock at the news, which came just a day after he met with a delegation from the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

During that meeting, the Governor had extended his well wishes to Chief Clarke, who, due to health reasons, was unable to join the delegation’s visit to Cross River State.

This, he noted, was a testament to the strong bond the elder statesman shared with the people of Cross River.

Governor Otu acknowledged that while Chief Clarke’s passing at the age of 97 signifies a life well-lived, it remains a painful loss given his vast experience, wisdom, and dedication to public service.

He emphasized that the South-South region and the entire nation have lost a patriotic leader whose contributions to national development were immeasurable.

Assuring that Chief Clarke would be given a befitting burial, Governor Otu reaffirmed his commitment to honoring the legacy of a man whose life’s work greatly impacted Nigeria.

He extended his deepest sympathies to Chief Clarke’s immediate family, recognizing that their personal loss resonates across the country.

As the nation mourns, the Governor urged Nigerians to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Chief Edwin Clarke. His lifelong dedication to public service and the advancement of Nigeria will continue to inspire generations to come.

“May his memory serve as a guiding light in the collective pursuit of a better nation,” the governor prayed.

