Oyebanji condoles Deputy over mother’s death

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye over the demise of her mother, Olori Esther Iyalaje Adegboye.

Madam Adegboye died early Tuesday morning after a brief illness. She was aged 97 years old.

Governor Oyebanji described Madam Adegboye’s death as painful, but expressed joy that it was an end to a dignified era, considering the impactful life she lived and her positive influence on her Ikere Ekiti community.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, Governor Oyebanji commiserated with the Deputy Governor, her siblings and the entire Adegboye Royal Dynasty over the passing of their matriarch.

The Governor described the late Madam Adegboye as a honest and resourceful community leader, who contributed immensely to the growth of Ikere Ekiti in the areas of women mobilisation and empowerment.

Oyebanji said the good deeds of the deceased overtly reflected in the qualities of her children, whom he said are not only doing exceedingly well in their chosen careers, but always exhibit virtues of loyalty, honesty and reliability at their duty posts.

Also Read:

The Governor prayed God to repose the deceased’s soul in His bosom and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, her siblings and the entire Akayejo Ruling House of Ikere Ekiti on the passing of this quintessential community leader.

“Evidently mama lived a good life and left legacies of selfless service, diligence and loyalty. I urge Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor and the entire family to be consoled by mama’s exemplary and impactful life .

“History will continue to be kind to Mama for her contributions to women’s mobilisation and emancipation in all respects. May God grant her eternal rest”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji has paid a condolence visit to the Deputy Governor, Chief Afuye, Tuesday afternoon at her official residence within the Government House Complex, in Ado- Ekiti.

Post Views: 2