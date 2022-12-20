EKEDC assures customers of reliable power supply during Yuletide season

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday wished its customers a wonderful festive season and assured them of reliable power supply.

The company described the period as a time to celebrate with friends, family and communities for another successful year. It also urged customers to always remain safety conscious and avoid any acts that could endanger their lives.

This was contained in a statement signed by Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC.

According to Idemudia, Christmas is a time to celebrate, reflect on the activities of the outgoing year and make plans for the coming year. He said, “It is a time to be grateful for life and its blessings, which is why we are working tirelessly to ensure stable and reliable power supply during the festive season.”

Idemudia advised customers to switch appliances off when they are not in use and exercise caution in and around their residences and offices, especially regarding electrical appliances and fittings.

He went further to encourage customers to pay their bills on time to avoid unnecessary interruptions to their power supply and provided the following engagement channels for customers to reach out: Facebook @ekoelectricity,Twitter @ekedp, IG @ekedpng, Customer care lines: 07080671170, 07001235666,email: [email protected] or visit any of our business units nearest to you.





