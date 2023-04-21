Eid-el-Fitr: UNIBEN Imam admonishes Muslims against return to sinful acts

The Chief Imam of University of Benin Central Mosque, Prof. Biliaminu Ayinde has admonished Muslims against returning to sinful acts that could destroy the good deeds of the last 29 days of Ramadan.

Ayinde gave the warning Friday in Benin during a sermon to end the days of the Ramadan fasting.

The Chief Imam had earlier led a Muslim congregation on a two raka’at supererogatory prayer to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The cleric reminded the gathering that fasting is a sacrifice; hence, the period is always used to offer supplications to Almighty Allah.

According to him, whoever chooses to move close to Allah, He will in return make such persons close to Him too.

“Being a Muslim entails sincerity, TRUSTWORTHINESS and integrity. Therefore, we need to exhibit these characters everywhere we are, either at workplace, at home or in the public.

“Let’s follow the commandments of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in whatever we do.

“We should not destroy the goodwill we have with Allah during the last one month.

“We should not return to sinful acts that will destroy the good deeds of the last 30 days,” counselled the Imam.

Even when mistakenly sinned, the Islamic leader said Muslims needed to be remorseful and seek forgiveness in Allah.

“Let’s be remorseful in sin. We should not be shameless about forbidden things. Let’s run away from shameful act,” he advised.

Ayinde, who is also a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University advised the Muslim brotherhood to attach less importance to the world and the luxury therein.

He said certainly, everybody would leave the world one day and whatever acquired in it would be left behind.

“Do not let us attach too much importance to this world. Let’s be reminded that we will leave one day. Let’s live in this world as a stranger.

“We have worked, we have over 1 billion Muslims across the world today end the 29 days of Ramadan, a critical component of the five pillars of Islam.