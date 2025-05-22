Egbin Power, House Committee collaborate to improve performance

In a move to further strengthen the nation’s power sector, the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Egbin Power Plc to improve its performance.

The House of Representatives Committee, led by its Chairman, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim, conveyed this commitment during an oversight visit to the plant.

The committee noted that partnering with the stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is necessary to achieve improved power generation.

The visiting lawmakers, accompanied by the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Ayo Gbeleyi, and his team, were received by the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, and members of the management team.

The Committee was given an overview of the plant and later accompanied on a tour of the facility.

Other members of the Committee on the facility tour included Hon. Abdulmaleek Danga, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu, Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, Hon. Sa’ad Wada Taura, and Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba.

During a presentation to the House Committee, Bounour emphasised that Egbin Power remains committed to providing stable and reliable power generation to drive socio-economic progress in Nigeria.

However, he said some constraints impact the company’s operations, which in turn affect its ability to operate at optimal capacity.

He said: “Power is an essential utility that drives socio-economic progress.

“That is why we are focused on delivering best-in-class service, bringing energy to life responsibly in line with global best practices.

“Since the takeover, Egbin Power has continuously invested in the plant, our people, and the environment.

“To enable us to operate more efficiently, we have significantly enhanced our health and safety measures, upgraded our Distributed Control System for five units, ensured capacity building and development for our staff, provided a conducive work environment for our employees, and created sustainable initiatives that promote good health and support biodiversity, among other major investments made by the management over years.”

Bounour further noted that the GenCo will continue to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth through innovative solutions and technology.

Hon. Ibrahim mentioned that the essence of the visit was to understand the challenges facing the GenCo and subsequently explore ways to improve its effectiveness and efficiency.

He noted that the issues highlighted by Egbin Power were similar to those affecting other generation companies.

He stated that performance in the power sector will improve when challenges are carefully addressed through deliberation and collaboration with other stakeholders.

He further commended Egbin Power for its commitment to national service.

Ibrahim said: “We are impressed with the operations of Egbin Power Plant.

“We will do everything possible at the National Assembly level to partner with Egbin Power to improve its performance.”

While giving his remarks, Gbeleyi applauded the management and staff of the GenCo for their efficiency and continuous effort towards delivering reliable electricity supply to drive the economy.

He said: “Great job being done by the Board, management, and entire staff of Egbin Power Plant in terms of best practice, technical excellence, and operational sustainability.

“Without a doubt, this is more than a commendable effort considering the plant’s contribution to national growth and economic development, particularly in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“Bravo, and keep the flag flying.”

