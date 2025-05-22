Traffic diversion announced ahead of Owa Ajimoko’s coronation thanksgiving service

Traffic diversions have been announced ahead of the coronation thanksgiving service of the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Haastrup, Owa Ajimoko III, in Ilesa, Osun State.

According to the programme of events, the thanksgiving service is scheduled to be held at the Methodist Cathedral, Otapete, Ilesa on May 25, 2025.

The coronation committee made the announcement in a statement it issued to the media on Thursday.

It said: “In view of the anticipated large turnout of dignitaries, traditional rulers, and invited guests, and in order to ensure free flow of traffic, public safety, and ease of movement, there will be temporary road closures and diversions around the venue and its environs.”

Among the roads that will be temporarily closed on May 25, 2025 are Ereja Road (from Roundabout toward the Cathedral), Isida by Otapete Road (including entry from Isokun side), Elejoka Junction (access into Otapete axis), and all other adjoining routes linking the Methodist Cathedral vicinity.

In this wise, the committee advised motorists, tricyclists, commercial drivers, and members of the public to make use of alternative routes to their destinations.

It said parking along restricted corridors will not be allowed, and unauthorised vehicles will be towed to ensure emergency access and safety.

Pedestrians attending the service were advised to cooperate with the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Police, and other security operatives for safe crossing and guided movement.

The coronation committee said traffic control officers will be fully deployed to provide direction and ensure a smooth flow of traffic throughout the duration of the service.

