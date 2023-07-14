EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 others over internet fraud in Oyo

828 828

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, have arrested an ex-cybercrime convict and 54 other suspects for alleged internet fraud in Oyo town.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan Friday and signed by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren recalled that Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State had on February 15, 2022 convicted and sentenced the ex-convict to seven months imprisonment without an option of fine for his involvement in cybercrime.

He said the ex-convict was arrested alongside 54 others at Oyo town, on Thursday following verified intelligence regarding their internet fraud activities.

Uwujaren listed the Items recovered from the suspects to include seven exotic vehicles, 79 mobile phones, four laptops and several incriminating documents, among others.

The anti-graft Spokesperson said the suspects would be charged to court once investigations are concluded.