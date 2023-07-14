Army Depot Commandant visits Zazzau Emir for support, royal blessing

828 828

The Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Mohammed-Aminu Abdullahi, has visited the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, to seek for royal blessings and strengthen civil-military relationship.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Capt. Iliya Dauda, Depot NA, disclosed this in a statement issued in Zaria on Friday.

The statement reported the commandant as saying that the purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself as the new Commandant of the Depot

He added that the visit was to also solicit for the royal father’s continuous support and collaboration which the emirate council had always extended to the depot.

He noted that Zaria and environs had continued to remain very crucial to the training activities of Depot Nigerian Army since its establishment in 1924.

“I assumed command of Depot Nigerian Army on July 11, as the 37th commandant of the institution.

“Depot is the premier military training institution in Nigeria.

The institution was saddled with the responsibility of transforming selected young able-bodied men and women into disciplined soldiers to tackle numerous security challenges bedevilling some parts of the country,” he said.

Moreover, the commandant said the institution was presently training more than 6,500 recruits of 85 Regular Intake.

In his remarks, Malam Ahmad Bamalli noted that Zazzau was a host to numerous military formations and institutions located at Zaria and Kaduna.

According to him, military exercises around Jaji and Karau-Karau has rid the areas and nearby communities of hoodlums and other crimes.

He, therefore, appealed for improved periodic military exercises around Zaria and to enhance the general security of the area.

The emir commended the pedigree of the commandant and wished him a successful tenure.