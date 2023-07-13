Oyo begins enforcement of ban on street trading

828 828

The Oyo State Government has set machinery in motion to clamp down on street traders, in the enforcement of total ban on street trading in the State.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, revealed this.

Babalola, in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital, said the move came following the state Government’s sensitisation at Ibadan markets many weeks ago on the need to get rid of illegal trading.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, Modupe Adeleye, said the move was in furtherance of the state government’s commitment to stamping out street trading on the state highways and other major streets in the metropolis.

She said in Oyo State, street trading is now prohibited and a punishable offence according to the environmental laws of the State.

Adeleye added that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde places a premium on safety of lives and properties.

According to her: “It is no longer news to anyone that the Oyo State Government will no longer tolerate street trading in the State and the ministry would be enforcing the law in full force, henceforth.”

Adeleye disclosed that the strict enforcement exercise, which has commenced in Ibadan, is an implementation of a long existing enactment by the state government on Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law, which prescribes specific punishment for both the buyer and the seller of any goods or services on the streets.

Speaking further, Adeleye also appealed to residents to ensure proper disposal of refuse in the State as the Oyo State Government will not tolerate illegal disposal of refuse by residents.

She enjoined market leaders in the state to ensure members adhere strictly on the environmental laws, urging them to engage government approved Waste Management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Limited.

It could be recalled that the ministry had earlier engaged traders in an aggressive sensitization and awareness of the government’s zero tolerance to street trading.

In attendance were all stakeholders, including the Babaloja General of Oyo State and other market leaders.

Markets visited by the Permanent Secretary and officials of the Ministry included Beere, Oja-Oba, Idi-Arere, Oranyan, Molete, Eleyele and Bodija.