Edo Train Station Abduction: Police, others working to rescue victims – CP Railway

The Police Commissioner CP in charge of the Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, said efforts were on by the police and other security agencies, to rescue victims, who were abducted in Edo train station.

Longe said this in a statement Wednesday, stressing that the police and other security agencies were working closely to rescue the victims from the custody of the abductors.

Recall that on Saturday, January 7, at about 4.00 p.m. some unknown gunmen attacked the Ekehene Train Station, Igueben in Edo, leading to the abduction of some passengers waiting to board a train going to Warri in Delta State.

The CP called on the general public with useful information that could assist the Police investigations to volunteer and report to the nearest Police formation. NAN