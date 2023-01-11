NAHCON, Indonesian Mission partner on 2023 Hajj operations 

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is exploring a partnership arrangement with the Indonesian Hajj Mission to strengthen the Information technology and financing for enhance service delivery during this year’s hajj.

NAHCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alhaji Dhikrullahi Hassan, made this disclosure in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director of Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, Wednesday in Abuja.

Hassan, who led a delegation to the meeting with Indonesia Hajj mission, said that ICT and hajj funding are crucial to the success of any arrangement and must be pursued and strengthened.

”For us to ensure the health and wellbeing of Nigerian Pilgrims, we don’t have alternative but to seek for sustenance of our ICT programs from the world best, in order to ensure better service delivery.

The NAHCON boss expressed optimism that the partnership arrangement would impact positively on the outcome of 2023 Hajj.

”I look forward to a robust relationship between our two organisations, which I believe if discharged diligently wil ll benefit the Nigerian Pilgrims as well as enabled us to achieve a successful hajj outings.”

In his remarks, the leader of Badun Langella Kenangan Hajj (BPKH), Foodlul Imansyah, also emphasised the crucial place the ICT and funding plays in the success of hajj and umrah.

He advised NAHCON to ensure the digitalisation of its operations in the interest of the pilgrims as well as the nation.

He, therefore, expressed delight and support for the partnership which he said would help to cement the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The NAHCON delegation includes: the Commissioner for Policy personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Yakassai, Operations, Licensing, inspectorate and Tour operators, Alhaji Abdullah Hardawa, Planning, Research Statistics Information and Library services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, board members and some staff of the commission.