Babangida commiserates with AfDB President on mother’s death 

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rted) has commiserated with Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) over the death of his mother, Eunice Adesina.

The former head of state in a condolence letter addressed to Adesina in Abuja, said the deceased had a fulfilled life of service to God, her family, community and the nation at large.

He said the late Adesina, who started her career as a teacher and later ventured into business, was a dedicated personality, who believed in hard work.

Babangida said, “in her life time, Mama exhibited great entrepreneurial skills, while using her nursing skills to establish a patent medicine store before diversifying into catering.

“She relocated her business to Ibadan in March 1967 as a result of the transfer of her husband from the Federal Civil Service in Lagos.

“Mama had a long matrimonial life until the passing of her beloved husband in 2018.

“The marriage is blessed with four brilliant sons, nine grand children and eight great grand children.”

The former head of state said there was no doubt that the deceased died a fulfilled mother, saying her sons were all outstanding in their various fields of endeavour.

While making reference to the AfDB President’s achievements as a world class economist and Nigeria’s one time Minister of Agriculture, Babangida said they had contributed to human development.

“You as AfDB President brought immeasurable and outstanding development opportunities to Nigeria and several African countries in the fields of environment, technology, energy, and manufacturing among others,” he said.

The former head of state prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the bereaved, the fortitude to bear the loss.