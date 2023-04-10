Easter: Archbishop Martins urges Nigerians to be inspired by divine power

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has called on Nigerians to allow the power of Christ’s resurrection to dispel the dark moments of their lives in order to heal the wounds that are threatening the unity of country today.

Christ has brought us from darkness to light by shattering the gates of death and subduing the grip of sin and evil. He did this by willingly dying on the cross of Calvary in order to redeem mankind from eternal damnation.

Rev. Martins observed that in a country where there is so much division and disunity, the political elites are expected to make Jesus Christ, their model, recalling that the humble servant was so selfless to have given himself up to death, so that he could reunite people to God and restore peace among peoples.

In his 2023 Easter message signed Sunday by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins also charged all Christians to truly renew their baptismal promises at Easter, to reject Satan and all his evil works and deeds, adding that this would serve as a reflection of their faith and their readiness to live the new life of Easter, working for the unity and progress of the Nigerian society.

The Prelate called on all to pray for the grace to recognize the risen Christ in the reality of their lives and to live in his love with trust and confidence in his promise of giving them victory over their challenges.

He also called on the political elites especially those recently elected in the 2023 general elections to dedicate themselves to the common good and the welfare of the electorate and to take Nigeria from the currently polarized and divided situation to unity, progress, and peace.

The cleric said such a measure of self-sacrifice for the common good was expected of everyone, particularly those in leadership positions in the country in order to bring about genuine progress, peace and hope for the nation.

The message reads in part: “This is a period of excruciating pains for Nigerians arising from poverty and hunger, banditry, kidnapping and other terrorist activities and we expect those who rule the land to make the required difference.

“In recent times, we have had moments of divisiveness and disunity in our country. Disunity is always the work of the devil, the agent of darkness who is always looking for opportunity to cause confusion. As we celebrate Easter, the victory of Risen Christ over sin and evil, let us allow the power of Christ’s resurrection to dispel the darkness of disunity, discrimination, and violence that we are experiencing. We must allow ourselves to be agents of unity, peace, and progress.

“Incoming governments must work for peace and reconciliation in order to foster peace and unity among Nigerian peoples. The hardship that our people are facing today arising from bad leadership cannot be overestimated. Let all leaders of different levels and positions do away with narrow parochial, ethnic, religious interests so that we may be set on the path of greatness. We must realize that individual personal good, security etc. can be assured only if the good of every individual person is attained. Both leaders and people must renounce the path of selfishness and greed that is so prevalent now. If we learn to love one another selflessly as Christ loves us, then we can build a better society where all would be able to develop and thrive and actualize their God-given potentials.”

Prelate Martins challenged the incoming administrations at the Federal and State levels to be faithful to the promises in their manifestos so as to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

He also wished all Christians a happy and blessed Easter celebrations.