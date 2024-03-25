Disrespect to women, actress Dayo Amusa reacts as Bobrisky named ‘Best Dressed Female’

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has expressed her thoughts after seeing transgender woman Bobrisky win the ‘best-dressed woman’ at a recent movie premiere.

Bobrisky at the event held in Lagos over the weekend was adjudged the Best Dressed Female and received a cash prize of N1 million.

However, reacting via a video message shared on her Instagram account, Amusa said it was a mockery of the women present at the event.

She said, “I was at a colleague of mine premiere yesterday, they said the best dressers are to be picked; one female and one male best dresser. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.

“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner, a female best dressed and a male best dressed and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand, what is wrong with us?

“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their own category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best dressed female award.”

Recently, Bobrisky described his transition into a woman as ‘smooth’.

Sharing a picture via his Instagram page, Bobrisky expressed happiness with the transition, saying that he had no health issues during the surgery procedure.

Bobrisky said he was grateful to his medical staff in Nigeria and abroad for their assistance in easing his transition into femininity.