Days after he was spotted with Tinubu’s trademark cap, Obasanjo visits First Lady

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a visit to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit by Obasanjo was disclosed by the Media Aide to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, via her X handle on Monday.

Kukoyi, who shared a photograph from the visit, wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

The visit by Obasanjo came a few days after he was spotted at a public function wearing a cap that bore the trademark cap of President Bola Tinubu.

The video of the function was shared on X by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

The video went viral on Friday.

