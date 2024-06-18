Edo 2024: Shaibu declares support for APC’s candidate

A former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State governorship election, Monday Okpebholo.

Impeached Shaibu was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to Shaibu, the governorship race started with three homeboys: Himself, Okpebholo and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

He said on the sidelines of the 2024 Father’s Day celebration at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin City, the Edo State capital: “I will support a homeboy.

“I came into politics to contest as the governor of Edo State because I need the government to return to homeboys, people who understand our plight, people who understand what the people are feeling.

“Even the United Nations talks about the need for assessment.

“We don’t want outsiders.

“We have experimented with outsiders and it’s not working.

“So, this time around, we want a homeboy.

“Today, I came in as a homeboy.

“We have only two homeboys in the major political parties in Edo State.

“One is in Labour, and one is in APC, and I choose to follow another homeboy in the APC.

“The man they are parading in the PDP is an outsider.

“And we have also agreed that there is no more godfatherism in Edo.

“So, the man the PDP is trying to portray in Edo now is the godson of Obaseki and there is no way godsons will now be governor of Edo.”

Shaibu, who was among the altar servants for the main mass, said since he had dropped out of the race, his preferred choice from the remaining homeboys in Okpebholo.

He said Obaseki has made it known that everyone was free to choose who to support in any election and that this was the reason he has come out publicly to back the APC governorship candidate in the election despite his PDP membership.

He stressed that his support for the opposition is not anti-party, adding that even Obaseki in the last election was partly PDP and Labour Party.

He added: “The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says that everybody has the right to support whoever he wants to support, but he also forgot that he doesn’t have the right to stop anybody from whom he wants to support.

“But I take one part from what he said: “We all have the right to support whom we want to support.

“So it’s my right to decide who I want to support.”