The Conference of Registered Political Parties on Friday condemned calls in some quarters for the cancellation of the 2019 governorship elections in Lagos State.

The Chairman of the CRPP in Lagos State, Taiwo Fatai, made the condemnation at a news conference in Lagos.

He said that calls for the cancellation were unreasonable as the election was not only peaceful but also credible.

Fatai noted that the “rumour” that the Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the APC was not of sound mind was also condemnable.

He described those peddling ”the fake news” as enemies of the progress of the state, saying that Sanwo-Olu is not only fit but had capacity for governance.

Fatai said that the CRPP would not accept any form of character assassination of the governor-elect by people bent on subverting the will of Lagos residents.

He said: “We condemn in its entirety, the call for cancellation based on unfounded rumour that the Lagos State governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not in his sound mind in some quarters.

“Those who spread this fake news are enemies who do not mean well for the progress of Lagos State.

“CRPP will not accept any form of character assassination of the governor-elect.”

Fatai also condemned attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission on the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

He said that those sponsoring the attacks were not fair to INEC as the commission had done well in the conduct of the election.

NAN recalls that the governorship candidates of the Alliance for Democracy in the last election, Chief Owolabi Salis and that of the Labour party, Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi are seeking nullification of the governorship election at the tribunal.

They claimed that the election was flawed and that Sanwo-Olu, the winner declared by INEC is not of sound mind.